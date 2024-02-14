2024 February 14 18:05

Stena Bulk enhances its eco MR fleet with four additional newbuild charter agreements

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk announced the latest expansion of its fleet with new long-term charter agreements for four state-of-the-art newbuild eco Medium Range (MR) tankers, according to the company's release.

Two of the vessels, Stena Continent and Stena Conquest, will be delivered from Hyundai Mipo by the end of 2025. Two further eco MR tankers, Stena Contender and Stena Concept, will follow in 2026. All vessels are set to use the South Korean yard’s latest 8th generation MR tanker design, which has been recognised for its excellent efficiency performance.

Because of Hyundai Mipo’s market-leading design, the tankers will boast top-of-the-line fuel consumption, consuming just 15 metric tons of fuel per day when laden at 13 knots. The vessels are also scrubber fitted to ensure Global Sulphur Cap compliance.

This news follows in the footsteps of Stena Bulk’s success with Stena Convoy and Stena Conductor, which were delivered in 2022 to a South Korean yard and chartered from a Japanese owner, like these new additions to the Stena Bulk fleet. When they were delivered, Stena Convoy and Stena Conductor became the most fuel-efficient MR tankers at sea.

The announcement also strengthens Stena Bulk’s ties to the Asia Pacific region, as all vessels are owned by one of the largest private shipowners in Japan.

Taking six long-term charters in total from Japan into the Stena Bulk fleet underscores the country’s importance to the organisation’s long-term and flexible fleet strategy.



With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world’s leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 70 vessels. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 19,000 employees and sales of SEK 57 billion.