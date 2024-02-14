2024 February 14 15:57

DeepOcean secures offshore contract in Guyana with ExxonMobil

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has clinched a significant contract with ExxonMobil Guyana for subsea construction and IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair) services offshore Guyana, South America, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, DeepOcean will undertake a spectrum of subsea activities, encompassing construction, jumper installations, and IMR work at ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations in the Stabroek Block, situated approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana.

The company will employ the Siem Day multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) for subsea operations. The vessel, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a 250-tonne crane, ensures efficient and safe operations even in harsh offshore environments. With advanced dynamic positioning systems and dual ROV spreads, the Siem Day guarantees superior performance and enhanced productivity.



