2024 February 14 12:28

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Delfin LNG and Gunvor sign long-term LNG liquefaction offtake agreement indexed to JKM

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Delfin LNG LLC and Gunvor Group Ltd, through Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, today announced the entrance into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export deal that includes executed Sales and Purchase Agreements (“SPA”) for long-term liquefaction offtake, according to Gunvor's release.

Under the SPA, Chesapeake will purchase approximately 0.5 million tonnes (“mtpa”) of LNG per annum from Delfin at a Henry Hub price and contract targeted start date in 2028 then deliver to Gunvor on an FOB basis with the sales price linked to the Japan Korea Marker (“JKM”) for a period of 20 years. These volumes will represent 0.5 mtpa of the previously announced up to 2 mtpa HOA with Gunvor.



Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.



Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG LLC (“Delfin LNG”) and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13 million tonnes of LNG per annum. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

Gunvor is one of the world’s largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. The company, which in 2021 generated U.S. $135 billion in revenue on 240 million MT of volumes, is the leading independent global trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).