2024 February 14 09:45

Construction starts on a multimodal port near Paris

Construction has officially begun for the Port Seine Métropole Ouest (PSMO) in the Yvelines département, located just 60km from Paris, according to HAROPA PORT's release. Situated at the confluence of the Seine and Oise rivers, this multimodal facility is poised to accommodate activities in the construction and civil engineering sectors. The first phase of construction aims to make the new port operational by 2027, with additional development slated to continue until 2040.

Spanning approximately 100 hectares across the Achères, Andrésy, and Conflans-Sainte-Honorine municipalities, the PSMO will serve as a pivotal hub for transportation and distribution of materials, particularly for the construction and civil engineering industries. Designed to facilitate river, rail, and road transport, the port is expected to bolster economic development in the region and support sustainable logistics for projects such as the Grand Paris initiative.

By expanding port facilities, HAROPA PORT aims to enhance its coverage of the Paris region and promote the use of river transport, thereby contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and combatting climate change. With an investment of €122 million, the project underscores the commitment to clean logistics along the Seine Valley.

The PSMO project will feature comprehensive service connections, including docks, quays, rail branch lines, and road access, as well as designated areas for companies and green spaces. Multiple construction phases are planned through 2040, with careful consideration for environmental impact and resource management.

To ensure compliance with environmental standards, HAROPA PORT has implemented measures to mitigate the construction's impact, including adherence to ISO 14001 standards and the "green worksite" charter. Through ecological monitoring and proactive environmental management, the project aims to minimize noise pollution, atmospheric emissions, and habitat disruption.



HAROPA PORT, the Seine Axis Major River and Maritime Port, is the fourth largest port in Northern Europe. Spanning from Le Havre to Paris, the port complex boasts extensive logistics warehousing and facilitates over 102.2 million tonnes of annual maritime and river traffic, supporting around 160,000 jobs.