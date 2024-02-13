2024 February 13 16:49

Iranian ports expand capacity to 290 mln tons

In a significant development for Iran's maritime sector, the country's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced a substantial increase in the capacity of Iranian ports, reaching a milestone of 290 million tons. Headed by Ali-Akbar Safaei, the PMO revealed that this expansion has fueled an eight percent growth in maritime trade during the current Iranian calendar year, underscoring the vital role of ports in the nation's global trade network, according to The Tehran Times.

Despite facing sanctions restrictions impacting private sector fleets, Iran's maritime fleet has emerged as one of the top 20 globally, with approximately 140,000 ships visiting Iranian ports annually.