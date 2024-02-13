2024 February 13 15:44

EWE and GASCADE partner to develop hydrogen infrastructure

EWE, an energy service provider, joins the "Flow – making hydrogen happen" project in collaboration with gas transport network operator GASCADE, according to the company's release.

The project aims to establish a high-performance pipeline system for CO2-neutral hydrogen spanning from the Baltic Sea to southwestern Germany.



EWE's storage site in Rüdersdorf, Germany, is strategically located within the planned hydrogen infrastructure, making it a key asset for hydrogen import and generation projects in the region.



The project envisions a pipeline system for CO2-neutral hydrogen extending from the Baltic Sea to southwestern Germany, with EWE contributing its expertise in hydrogen storage.



EWE's underground storage cavern in Rüdersdorf is undergoing testing to demonstrate safe hydrogen storage, laying the groundwork for large-scale storage facilities.



The partnership aims to convert existing natural gas pipelines to transport hydrogen, enabling early access to hydrogen transport capacities by 2025.



EWE is an innovative service provider operating in energy, telecommunications, and information technology sectors. With over 10,100 employees and sales of EUR 8.6 billion in 2022, EWE is one of Germany's largest utility companies.



GASCADE Gastransport GmbH operates a gas pipeline network throughout Germany, offering competitive transport services for natural gas.



