2024 February 13 15:14

HAV Hydrogen secures funding for prototype of Zero Emission Pod

HAV Hydrogen, a leading provider of hydrogen (H2) energy solutions for ships, has received a funding of NOK 12.4 million to develop, test, and certify a full-scale prototype of its Zero Emission Pod, according to the company's release. This containerized hydrogen energy system is designed to enable zero-emission operations for vessels.

The Zero Emission Pod, approved by DNV, comprises a complete deck house housing multiple fuel cells along with a comprehensive hydrogen distribution system and safety features. Having received Approval in Principle (AiP) last year, the development of a full-scale prototype aims to further validate the technology and reduce risks associated with its adoption by shipowners.

The testing and certification of the prototype will be carried out at SINTEF's state-of-the-art facility in Trondheim, Norway. The funding, awarded by Innovation Norway's Environmental Technology Scheme, reflects the commercial potential and environmental benefits of HAV Hydrogen's innovative solution.



The Zero Emission Pod offers flexibility for both retrofitting existing vessels and integrating into newbuilds, providing a scalable solution for achieving zero-emission status. Its ability to supply green power quayside without relying on onshore infrastructure further enhances its appeal to vessel operators seeking sustainable alternatives.



