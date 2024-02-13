2024 February 13 13:43

Sangomar FPSO arrives in Senegal

Woodside Energy announced that the Léopold Sédar Senghor Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility has safely arrived offshore Senegal. This is a significant step toward achieving First Production from the Sangomar field which is targeted for mid-2024.

The arrival of the FPSO from Singapore at its final destination approximately 100 kilometres offshore Dakar, Senegal, marks the commencement of the next phase of the project: commissioning the FPSO and hooking up the 23 production, gas and water injection wells that make up the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 includes a stand-alone FPSO with subsea infrastructure and an expected production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels/day.

Woodside Energy Senegal B.V. (Woodside) is Operator of the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture, which includes la Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN). Woodside’s participating interest in the RSSD joint venture is 82% for the Sangomar exploitation area (with PETROSEN’s participating interest 18%) and 90% for the remaining RSSD evaluation area (with PETROSEN’s participating interest 10%). Key contractors include MODEC (FPSO construction and operations), Subsea Integration Alliance (subsea) and Diamond Offshore (drilling).