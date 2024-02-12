2024 February 12 18:02

Altera Infrastructure awards DOF Group contract for FPSO and FSO installation

Altera Infrastructure has enlisted the expertise of DOF Group to oversee the installation of an FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) and an FSO (Floating Storage and Offloading) for an Eni-operated field in Cote d’Ivoire.

DOF Group's responsibilities encompass the comprehensive installation of seabed mooring systems, the flowline connecting the FSO to the FPSO, and associated equipment. The project, set to commence during the second phase of the Baleine field development, underscores DOF's expertise in floating unit installation.



DOF Group will commence project management and engineering activities promptly at its offices in Bergen and Aberdeen. Offshore operations are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year, with DOF utilizing its Skandi Skansen vessel for the task. The project is expected to require more than 130 vessel days.



Altera Infrastructure secured the contract to redeploy the Voyageur Spirit FPSO in October 2023. Additionally, the company is converting the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia into the FSO, with Dubai's Drydocks World handling the conversion and modification works. Eni, the project operator, plans to commence production under the second phase at Baleine in the fourth quarter of 2024, with both the FPSO and FSO secured under a 15-year contract.



Eni initiated production at Baleine in August 2023, utilizing the Firenze FPSO for the initial 20,000 barrels per day project. The company aims to achieve a production plateau of 50,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024, with full field development potentially reaching 150,000 barrels per day. This expansion underscores Eni's commitment to maximizing the region's offshore energy resources.



