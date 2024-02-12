  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 12 12:02

    Belarus plans to acquire port infrastructure in Russia within 2-3 years

    Belarus plans to acquire its infrastructure for maritime transportation in Russia within the next two to three years, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoi said in an interview with the ONT TV channel, according to BelTA.

    Dmitry Krutoi praised active work with Russia in terms of solving logistical issues and expanding access to port infrastructure for cargo transshipment. “These are the Baltic ports as our basic route. The most important direction is Murmansk - Northern Sea Route. We are considering, among other things, the possibility of participating in the program of building a nuclear-powered fleet, which will ensure appropriate navigation in difficult weather conditions,” the diplomat said.

    According to him, at the Union State Supreme State Council summit in St. Petersburg on 29 January, Russian partners invited Belarus for cooperation with the United Shipbuilding Corporation, which is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia.

    As for the sea transportation routes, apart from the two directions mentioned above, the ports in the Far East also need to be taken into account. The fourth route is towards the south of Russia. “This is the North-South [transportation corridor]. This is Astrakhan, where we have recently paid a visit to,” the ambassador said.

    According to Dmitry Krutoi, at the moment Belarus uses 20 Russian ports for cargo transshipment, but there are talks about the implementation of a much larger task. “We have excellent prospects not only in terms of transshipment of our cargoes, but also in terms of entering these projects with an investment portfolio: when we have our own fleet, our own ships, we will not depend on the infrastructure of unfriendly countries. We will be the owners of the entire infrastructure and will be able to regulate the logistics costs on our own. I think this task will be solved within the next two or three years,” the diplomat said.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 12

12:02 Belarus plans to acquire port infrastructure in Russia within 2-3 years
11:39 Moratti family agrees to sell 35% stake in Saras to Vitol
11:23 Borr Drilling Limited announced new contract commitments for three of its premium jack-up rigs
10:57 Gasum to manage Wasaline’s EUA portfolio
09:59 QatarEnergy selects Nakilat to own and operate up to 25 conventional LNG vessels

2024 February 11

16:08 Bollard capacity at Noordzee Terminal increased from 150 to 2x250 tonnes
15:39 Gulf biopolymers industries to produce biodegradable PLA in KEZAD
14:50 Sapem: Full acquittal of Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the criminal proceedings related to the GK3 project
12:06 Irish Floating Wind and Wave Energy Test Site seeking floating LiDAR services
10:13 Gasum starts an expansion project at Riihimäki biogas plant

2024 February 10

15:17 Eidesvik Offshore announces contract extension for its supply vessel Viking Lady
14:48 Diamond Offshore announces new floater commitments
13:35 Gloucester Docks dredging project enters final stages
11:12 Snam publishes new Sustainable Finance Framework

2024 February 9

18:07 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park
17:47 Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization
17:24 EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere
16:59 Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns
16:23 Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands
15:58 European Ports Alliance excludes Piraeus due to Cosco owneship
14:41 LDA and Norsepower join forces in shipping large Airbus aircraft components
14:20 Furetank orders another two Vinga vessels
13:50 Seaspan completes ‘Prototype Block’ for Canadian Coast Guard’s future Polar Icebreaker
13:27 Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments
12:01 Port Houston welcomes new service ZIM Shipping Company’s Gulf Toucan calls
11:37 Maersk becomes first to have climate targets validated by SBTi under the new Maritime Guidance
11:13 LR launches Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre in Athens
10:41 CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service
10:00 Sea-Intelligence notes the modest capacity change in Red Sea crisis
09:38 DNV updates standard used for marine operations for offshore wind, subsea cables and oil and gas assets

2024 February 8

18:07 Molgas enters French LNG bunker market
17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine
12:41 Stena RoRo takes delivery of E-Flexer RoPax vessel number ten for long charter to Canadian Crown Corporation Marine Atlantic
12:01 Maersk posts revenue of USD 51.1bn in 2023
11:43 NYK Stolt Tankers orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers from Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard
11:21 EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe
10:30 Singapore tightens bunker fuel testing regime
10:09 Viking Line to create green corridor together with Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku
09:42 Kobe-Osaka International Port launches world's first demonstration of advanced cargo handling machinery at Hanshin Port Container Terminal
09:21 Iloilo Commercial Port Complex set for modernization

2024 February 7

18:06 HD Hyundai to establish relief fund for shipyard accidents victims
17:30 Konecranes enhances Chiquita's export operations in Guatemala with delivery of three reach stackers
17:16 Bureau Veritas and Ponant collaborate on advancing polar safety research
17:02 Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering Korea сollaborate for offshore windfarm geotechnical survey works
16:35 DSIC signs orders for up to 14 VLCC newbuildings
16:15 TotalEnergies and Vantage enter into a 75/25 joint venture owning the Tungsten Explorer drillship
15:46 NYK signs long-term charter with JERA for new LNG carrier
15:24 ClassNK awards AiP for ammonia fuel tank for container ships developed by GSC
14:55 NYK takes delivery of Japan’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
13:52 MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement
13:24 LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet
12:21 Negotiations on the sale of South Korea's top container shipper HMM break down
11:50 Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel
11:20 The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions
10:41 Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India
10:06 Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials
09:41 Hoegh LNG resolves arbitrations with charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung

2024 February 6

18:07 The Port of Barcelona performed a total of 199 LNG bunkering operations in 2023
17:31 “K” LINE enters into charter contracts with Northern Lights for third liquefied CO2 vessels
17:06 HD Hyundai joins MCFR effort for maritime
16:45 GEFO orders a series of ten 3,850 tdw tankers