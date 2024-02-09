2024 February 9 17:24

EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere

EET Hydrogen iannounced its progress with the UK Government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the development of its flagship HPP1 low-carbon hydrogen plant in Ellesmere. A statement of principles has been established, marking a significant milestone in the agreement between EET Hydrogen and the UK Government. Final negotiations are now underway, with construction anticipated to commence later this year.

HPP1 is set to have an initial production capacity of 350MW and will play a crucial role in capturing approximately 600,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to removing around 250,000 cars from the road. This landmark project represents a major advancement for the UK hydrogen industry, the HyNet Cluster, and EET Hydrogen's objective to develop 4GW of low carbon hydrogen by 2030.

The produced hydrogen will be supplied to industrial businesses across the North West of England to facilitate the decarbonization of their operations, safeguarding jobs and fostering economic growth. The project serves as a cornerstone for the HyNet cluster, essential for commencing construction later this year.

