2024 February 9 18:07

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has initiated an option agreement aimed at establishing large-scale production of hydrogen-based energy carriers in the Energy Park located in Øygarden, Norway, according to the company's release.

The collaboration between CIP, CCB Energy, and Øygarden municipality, facilitated through the jointly owned real estate company Naturgassparken Vest AS, signifies a significant step towards transitioning to cleaner energy alternatives such as hydrogen and ammonia.

The proposed establishment, backed by the contracting partners' extensive experience in both green industry and the oil and gas sector, is expected to attract substantial investments, create numerous jobs, and enhance local industry competencies. Moreover, it is anticipated to have far-reaching positive impacts on existing businesses throughout the region.



Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, founded in 2012, is a leading fund manager specializing in greenfield renewable energy investments. With a focus on offshore and onshore wind, solar, bioenergy, and power-to-X, CIP manages 12 funds and has raised approximately €28 billion from over 160 investors globally.



CCB Energy Holding, jointly owned by Bernh Larsen Holding and Norsea Group, specializes in developing sustainable industrial parks. With a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector, CCB Energy is committed to advancing climate-friendly initiatives.



Naturgassparken Vest AS is a real estate company jointly owned by Øygarden municipality and CCB Energy. The company aims to facilitate industrial development and create future jobs with a focus on green development.