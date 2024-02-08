2024 February 8 17:12

Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that on February 6, 2024, it has taken delivery of its M/V Tender Soul, an Eco EEDI Phase 3, 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea.

The vessel is equipped with a Tier III engine and other sustainability linked features including installation of AMP (alternative maritime power).

The vessel is financed via a sale and leaseback agreement with a Japanese owner and bank.

Following its delivery, M/V Tender Soul commenced an eight to ten months charter at a rate of $17,000/day.

Euroseas Ltd. has a fleet of 20 vessels, including 13 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 20 containerships have a cargo capacity of 61,661 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.