2024 February 8 12:41

Stena RoRo takes delivery of E-Flexer RoPax vessel number ten for long charter to Canadian Crown Corporation Marine Atlantic

Number ten of the Stena RoRos E-Flexer series was delivered from the CMI Jinling, Weihai Shipyard. The vessel, named Ala'suinu, will be on a long charter agreement with the Canadian state-owned Marine Atlantic and operate a ferry line in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.



The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today's standard RoPax ferries and is very flexible. Each ship is tailored to the customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders help to ensure that the E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to sustainability, performance and cost.

The vessels' engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on LNG, conventional marine fuel (MGO) or biodiesel. The vessels have been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through their technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation “Battery power” which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion.

Stena RoRo currently has 13 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called "New Max" RoRo vessels, at CMI Jinling, Weihai shipyard. A total of five vessels will now be under construction at the shipyard at the same time. With the latest delivery ten ships have now been delivered.



Marine Atlantic is a federal Crown corporation, and is committed to providing a safe, environmentally responsible ferry service between the Island of Newfoundland and the Province of Nova Scotia in a reliable, courteous, and cost-effective manner. Marine Atlantic serves two routes. The first is a year-round, 96 nautical mile daily ferry service between Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia. The second, offered from mid-June until late September, is a 280 nautical mile ferry service between Argentia, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia.