2024 February 7 13:24

LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to the Estonian State Fleet for a hydrogen fuel-cell ferry designed by Finnish ship design and engineering company Deltamarin, according to LR's release.

The zero emissions ferry is to be operated between the Estonian mainland and the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes, which connect the Baltic nation to its two largest islands.

As part of the certification, LR approved the current stage of the design process to be suitable for further design, construction and procurement of the ropax ferry. The thorough AiP process was conducted by LR experts and led by its Hamburg Technical Support Office.



