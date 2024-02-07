  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 7 11:20

    The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions

    A total of 41 investment projects were submitted to the tender for the upgrade of Greek ports. The public expenditure is estimated at 139,090,800.00 euros and will be funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), according to Ναυτεμπορική.

    However, the bids submitted by interested parties surpassed the amount, reaching 184,588,025.30 euros.

    The Ministry of Tourism has already started the evaluation of the submitted projects.

    In her statement, Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, underlined that “a significant step is being taken for the enhancement of maritime tourism to fully exploit its potential. The ministry’s goal is to improve the quality of maritime tourism services and meet the increased demand for yachting tourism in Greece, with the view to enhancing competitiveness and promoting our country to even higher positions internationally.
    The protection of marine and coastal areas, ensuring sustainability and the environmental impact of tourism activities, is of strategic importance for the ministry.”

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 7

14:55 NYK takes delivery of Japan’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
13:52 MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement
13:24 LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet
12:21 Negotiations on the sale of South Korea's top container shipper HMM break down
11:50 Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel
11:20 The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions
10:41 Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India
10:06 Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials
09:41 Hoegh LNG resolves arbitrations with charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung

2024 February 6

18:07 The Port of Barcelona performed a total of 199 LNG bunkering operations in 2023
17:31 “K” LINE enters into charter contracts with Northern Lights for third liquefied CO2 vessels
17:06 HD Hyundai joins MCFR effort for maritime
16:45 GEFO orders a series of ten 3,850 tdw tankers
16:24 Panama ports container volumes down 2.4% to 8.32 million TEU in 2023
14:22 Valenciaport awards the contract for supplies of railway track devices to operate inside the Port of Sagunto
13:42 Babcock’s LGE business wins LPG and ammonia contracts in China
13:12 Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions by outfitting three Norsepower Rotor Sails to a post-Panamax bulk carrier
12:42 Maqta Gateway acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies
12:16 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index index recorded an increase of 43.53 in January
11:42 Birdon acquires Metal Shark Boats Shipyard
10:42 Samsung Heavy Industries wins KRW 4.6 trillion order for LNG newbuilds
10:11 European GAMMA Project aims to revolutionize international shipping with climate-neutral fuels
09:51 CMA CGM shifts operations from Red Sea to Cape of Good Hope route

2024 February 5

18:06 QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui
17:36 South Korea's oceans ministry announces contract to build and lease four car carriers
17:16 Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells
16:44 MSME shipyard in Gujarat builds 25 tonne Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy
16:23 Cargotec approves a plan to separate Kalmar into a new listed company
15:57 Ulsan Port announces a world first sustainable fuel supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK
15:22 Shell joins Renewables for Subsea Power project
14:45 MOL and JX collaborate on cross-border CCS value chain development
12:48 VINCI wins the power connection contract for three berths at HAROPA PORT
11:37 AD Ports extends partnership for bulk and general cargo terminal at Karachi Port
11:12 IMO Secretary-General outlines ambitious agenda for global maritime sector
10:41 WSC, BIMCO and ICS issue joint statement on joint international statement on Red Sea attacks
09:34 Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky floated out in Severodvinsk

2024 February 4

16:21 Sanmar delivers multi-purpose tug to Turkish port in final week of year
15:07 Seacor announces sale of SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean
14:16 Van Oord starts land reclamation for new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia
13:41 Cochin Shipyard bags new international order for construction of hybrid SOVs
12:35 CMA CGM suspends its vessels transit through Red Sea
09:43 COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL opens in Casablanca

2024 February 3

15:49 China Shipyard output to rise 6.3% to 45 Mln DWTs this year, industry group says
14:07 North Star breaks into European offshore wind market with newbuild ship bound for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm
12:31 Jan De Nul Group selects MacArtney's cutting-edge CEMAC tensioner systems for complete CLV fleet
10:14 GAMMA Project: New e-fuels to make international shipping climate neutral

2024 February 2

18:07 Global liner schedule reliability increased by 19.5 percent in 2023
17:40 Thun Tankers welcomes Thun Resource, the first in "Resource Efficient Class" series
17:16 Paratus announces contract award for the Titania jack-up
16:50 TEN acquires five vessels from Viken Crude
16:23 Yang Ming enhances services with launch of JKX and revamped JTS and PAS routes
15:58 GAZ-SYSTEM selects MOL for further arrangements of terms of delivery of the first FSRU to Poland
14:54 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal submits fuel cell high-speed vessel design for approval in principle
14:36 Seatrium secures favoured customer contract for LNG carrier repairs & upgrades with TMS Cardiff Gas
13:59 Evergreen Marine and X-Press Feeders sign MOA for launch of green shipping routes in Europe
13:24 Sea Forrest secures RINA type approval certificate for its SEAGEN marine battery system
12:42 MAN Energy Solutions to provide a propulsion package for four oil-and-chemical tankers
12:11 Major industry study reveals pivotal role of alternative fuels in greenhouse gas reduction across vessel life cycle
11:40 HD Hyundai Group achieves one-third of $13.5 bln annual order target in January 2024
11:04 AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Global Transport Solutions Group
10:40 Keppel posts a record net profit of S$4.1 bln in 2023
10:23 Google signs power purchase agreements with Shell and Eneco for two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms
10:13 Alexander Novak: Russia to continue voluntarily oil export cuts by 500 000 barrels per day until the end of March 2024
09:59 Damen starts consruction of new CSOV for Ta San Shang Marine

2024 February 1

18:07 Australia’s Woodside Energy halts $18 bln gas pipeline installation after rupture
17:31 KT Marine selects Damen for speedy delivery of new Fast Ferry 4212
17:12 Container shipping in the Red Sea down of almost 30% this year - IMF
16:57 Okapi Supply Trading Advisory acquires Yara Marine Technologies
16:38 Neptune Lines announces addition of two next-generation vessels to its fleet
15:57 GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas reach a new milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport