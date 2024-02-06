2024 February 6 14:22

Valenciaport awards the contract for supplies of railway track devices to operate inside the Port of Sagunto

Valenciaport has published the contract for the supply of railway track devices for the inland railway network under construction in the Port of Sagunto to the company Voestalpine Railway Systems JEZ S.L. The amount awarded is 1,811,550 euros (VAT not included), according to the company's release.

The company awarded the contract will supply ten pieces of track equipment in compliance with the following conditions: pre-assembly and testing in the workshop; transport to the various installation points or to the place designated by the Works Management; and technical assistance for the supply during the transfer, storage and final assembly phases at the designated place.

The contract also includes as an essential requirement that the switches and crossings must be interoperable, complying with the requirements in the different phases of design, construction, commissioning and operation, as set out in the Especificaciones Técnicas de Interoperabilidad (ETI) of the “infrastructure” subsystem contained in Commission Regulation (EU) No 1299/2014. This project is financed by funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The expected timeframe for the manufacture and transport of the switches and crossings will be eight months. In this sense, the company awarded the contract must provide technical assistance until the switches and crossings are integrated into the infrastructure of which they will form part in the Port of Sagunto.

As the assembly of the switches and crossings on site is related to the track assembly works (the contract for which will be independent of this), Valenciaport has established an additional period of four months for the completion of the Technical Assistance for Supply. However, this period may be extended in order to adapt it to the rate of execution of the track assembly works.

The delivery schedule for the equipment will be established by the PAV, in coordination with the Works Management of the construction project for the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunto, as well as with Voestalpine Railway Systems JEZ S.L. (the company awarded the contract).