2024 February 6 12:16

The Valencia Containerised Freight Index index recorded an increase of 43.53 in January

Export freight rates from the Port of València grew for the third consecutive month and in January recorded an increase of +43.53%, according to the company's release. This is reflected in the València Containerised Freight Index (VCFI), which in the first month of 2024 stands at 1,779.65 points – maintaining similar levels to those recorded during the first quarter of 2021. The VCFI accumulates a growth since the beginning of the historical series in January 2018 of 77.97%.

The Index reflects the highest increases in export freight rates from the Mediterranean to the Far East area (+125.49%) and to the USA and Canada with an increase of +98.14%.

With regard to the Western Mediterranean sub-index, an increase of 19.23% is observed with respect to the previous month. With this, the VCFI for the Western Mediterranean area stands at 1,726.32 points in January, representing an accumulated growth of 72.63% since the start of the series in 2018.

According to the latest available data, Valenciaport has increased the volume of exports to Morocco and Algeria, while cargo traffic to Tunisia has contracted.



The Far East area has recorded an increase of 125.49%, reaching 2,472.23 points, representing an accumulated growth of 147.22% since the start of the series in January 2018. With regard to Valenciaport’s traffic with this geographical area, an increase is observed with respect to the previous month.