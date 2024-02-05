2024 February 5 09:34

Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky floated out in Severodvinsk

The ballistic missiles submarine to undergo shipyard’s and state acceptance sea trials





ПPhoto courtesy of USC



An official floating-out ceremony for the Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missiles submarine Knyaz Pozharsky was held at Severodvinsk, Russia based Sevmash shipbuilding enterprise Sevmash, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a media release.



The floating out ceremony was held in the presence of the Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolay Yevmenovv.



“The nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky embodies the most advanced technological solutions, experience and traditions of domestic submarine shipbuilding, which have been accumulated by Sevmash shipbuilders, naval architectures and scientists,” Admiral Nikolay Evmenov was quoted as saying. “The submarine clearly demonstrates the result of their most important work, which allows us to keep pace with the rapid development of scientific and technological progress and to be ahead of it in a number of areas,” he added.



He also noted that the armament of the ballistic missile submarine and its technical capabilities will allow the warship to effectively perform all assigned tasks. After the submarine was floated out of Sevmash building dock it will be undergoing shipyard’s and state acceptance sea trials. The date of the Knyaz Pozharsky delivery and commissioning into service with the Russian Navy will be announced later. Like other fourth-generation submarines the Knyaz Pozharsky” will form the backbone of Russia’s naval strategic nuclear forces for the coming decades.



Currently, there are three Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missiles submarines in service in the Russian Navy: the Yuri Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh, as well as four upgraded Borei-A (Project 955A) nuclear ballistic missiles submarines (Knyaz Vladimir, Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov, and Imperator Alexander III"). In addition, the serial nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy and Knyaz Potemkin are at various stages of construction.



Northern Machine-Building Enterprise (JSC PO Sevmash, part of USC) is Russia’s largest multipurpose shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas sectors.



