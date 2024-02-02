  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 2 15:58

    GAZ-SYSTEM selects MOL for further arrangements of terms of delivery of the first FSRU to Poland

    On January 30, 2024, GAZ-SYSTEM has selected the best offer for the delivery and operation of the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) intended to serve as an LNG regasification terminal in the Gulf of Gdańsk. GAZ-SYSTEM will continue negotiations of the terms of the FSRU Time Charter Party agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, according to the company's release.

    MOL has 140 years of history in the international shipping industry and operates one of the world’s largest merchant fleets consisting of nearly 800 vessels. MOL’s LNG fleet is the world’s largest with almost 120 vessels including 7 FSRU units.

    The shipowner was selected in a tender process; one of its stages involved the conclusion of the so-called Term Sheet agreements in November 2023 with two shipowners offering the best terms for the delivery and operation of the FSRU.

    The Program assumes the FSRU berthed at a mooring platform approximately 3km from the shore, in the area of the Port of Gdańsk between the mouths of the Vistula River branches: Śmiała and Martwa. As part of the Program, also the necessary offshore and onshore infrastructure will be constructed.

    In July 2023, GAZ-SYSTEM completed the process of obtaining administrative decisions for all onshore pipelines to be built under the Program. In August 2023, in an Open Season procedure, full regasification capacity of the FSRU Terminal accounting for 6.1 bcm was booked for a period of 15 years.

    In December 2023, as part of the ongoing offshore engineering work, geological surveys in Gdańsk were completed. They will provide the results for subsoil analysis necessary to determine the location of the landfall of the offshore gas pipeline and its route.

    GAZ-SYSTEM is also exploring the potential of the construction market before launching tenders for the construction of offshore infrastructure. As part of the RFI (Request for Information) procedure, on 16 January 2024, a meeting with potential EPC contractors (Design & Build project) was held at the Company head office in Warsaw. The participants represented 20 companies experienced in delivering the largest and comprehensive projects of this type.

    Commissioning of the complete project is planned in 2027/2028.
     
    In November 2023, the European Commission considered the onshore gas pipelines planned for construction as part of the FSRU Terminal eligible for loans under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in the REPowerEU chapter on the development of infrastructure needed to meet the most urgent security of supply needs (Component G3.2. - Improving energy infrastructure and facilities to meet immediate security of supply needs for gas).

    Under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the European Commission awarded the LNG Gdańsk project a grant for the action: "Pre-investment works to obtain a construction permit for the offshore part of PCI 6.27 LNG Gdańsk (PL)". The maximum amount of the awarded grant is approximately EUR 19.6 million.

Другие новости по темам: FSRU, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 2

18:07 Global liner schedule reliability increased by 19.5 percent in 2023
17:40 Thun Tankers welcomes Thun Resource, the first in "Resource Efficient Class" series
17:16 Paratus announces contract award for the Titania jack-up
16:50 TEN acquires five vessels from Viken Crude
16:23 Yang Ming enhances services with launch of JKX and revamped JTS and PAS routes
15:58 GAZ-SYSTEM selects MOL for further arrangements of terms of delivery of the first FSRU to Poland
14:54 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal submits fuel cell high-speed vessel design for approval in principle
14:36 Seatrium secures favoured customer contract for LNG carrier repairs & upgrades with TMS Cardiff Gas
13:59 Evergreen Marine and X-Press Feeders sign MOA for launch of green shipping routes in Europe
13:24 Sea Forrest secures RINA type approval certificate for its SEAGEN marine battery system
12:42 MAN Energy Solutions to provide a propulsion package for four oil-and-chemical tankers
12:11 Major industry study reveals pivotal role of alternative fuels in greenhouse gas reduction across vessel life cycle
11:40 HD Hyundai Group achieves one-third of $13.5 bln annual order target in January 2024
11:04 AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Global Transport Solutions Group
10:40 Keppel posts a record net profit of S$4.1 bln in 2023
10:23 Google signs power purchase agreements with Shell and Eneco for two new-to-the-grid offshore wind farms
10:13 Alexander Novak: Russia to continue voluntarily oil export cuts by 500 000 barrels per day until the end of March 2024
09:59 Damen starts consruction of new CSOV for Ta San Shang Marine

2024 February 1

18:07 Australia’s Woodside Energy halts $18 bln gas pipeline installation after rupture
17:31 KT Marine selects Damen for speedy delivery of new Fast Ferry 4212
17:12 Container shipping in the Red Sea down of almost 30% this year - IMF
16:57 Okapi Supply Trading Advisory acquires Yara Marine Technologies
16:38 Neptune Lines announces addition of two next-generation vessels to its fleet
15:57 GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas reach a new milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport
15:29 Boudewijn Siemons appointed CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05, 2024
14:24 446 ocean-going commercial ships and offshore units were scrapped in 2023
13:44 Hafnia Bunkers announced strategic collaboration with Unigas and FincoEnergies
11:45 Valenciaport traffic down by 2.81% to 76,746,424 tonnes in 2023
11:12 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with South America East Coast
10:45 Fukujin Kisen selects Marlink to equip its owned fleet with smart hybrid network

2024 January 31

18:06 Hanna Stelzel appointed Director Containers at Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:32 Ship carrying 16,000 sheep and cattle stranded off Australia
17:26 Carnival Corporation reroutes Red Sea transits for 12 ships across seven brands
16:45 Chiyoda Corporation, NYK and KNCC conduct a joint study to quantify and test the feasibility of the CCUS value chain
16:06 ZeroNorth acquires Euronav’s FAST platform
15:44 GT Green Technologies secures UK Government funding to implement AirWing system on a multipurpose vessel
15:14 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cydome Everlight
14:43 CMA CGM selects Beihai Shipbuilding for a pioneering methanol retrofit project
14:23 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING completes delivery of the first LPG carrier
13:56 IMO's Sub-Committee agrees action plan to reduce underwater noise from ships
13:50 Port of Onne in Nigeria handles a cargo of Uralchem’s free fertilizers
12:50 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt enters service with Russian Navy
11:42 Shipping operations at Chinese ports have been temporarily halted due to dense fog
11:02 LNG duel-fuelled bunker tanker joins TFG Marine fleet to operate in the Port of Singapore
10:42 Port of Santos plans terminal expansion
10:20 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contracts with equipment manufacturer and automotive distributor
09:47 Port of Rotterdam and Shannon Foynes to explore development of European green fuels supply chain corridor

2024 January 30

18:04 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3% to 914,000 TEUs in 2023
17:48 Shandong is the world’s largest port by cargo volume in 2023
17:15 Masdar and CMA CGM sign strategic supply partnership for long-term supply of green alternative fuels
16:26 MOL announces commencement of joint study to establish ammonia supply base in Soma Area, Fukushima Prefecture
15:49 LR and Green Marine forge strategic partnership to lead in solutions for methanol as a marine fuel
14:23 Global schedule reliability drops by five percent in December 2023
13:51 First of two 24 metre catamaran dive support vessels delivered to ADNOC
13:03 Belgian farmers to block Zeebrugge port
12:47 TMC selected by Yinson Production for supply of marine compressed air system to Agogo FPSO
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
11:47 ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings expand long-term partnership
11:13 HAROPA PORT’s maritime traffic down by 4.5% to 81.3Mt in 2023
09:46 EURONAV orders VLCCs from Beihai Shipbuilding

2024 January 29

18:07 Innovative green hydrogen shore power trial launched at the Port of Leith
17:46 Ghanaian president commissions Chinese-built oil refinery
17:35 German farmers block access to key shipping ports in new round of protests
17:06 €10 billion commitment to invest in Trans Caspian Transport Corridor announced at the Global Gateway Investors Forum
16:38 Global shipbuilding anti-vibration market size to worth USD 15.6 bln by 2032 - Spherical Insights & Consulting
16:29 Ostensjo Rederi secures multiple long-term contracts for their offshore fleet
15:58 World’s largest ice-class multipurpose vessel reaches port of Kemi
14:23 QatarEnergy and Excelerate sign 15-year agreement to supply 1 MTPA of LNG to Bangladesh
13:52 Iran detained a product tanker and its crew of 14 Asian sailors in connection with smuggling