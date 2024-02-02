2024 February 2 11:40

HD Hyundai Group achieves one-third of $13.5 bln annual order target in January 2024

HD Hyundai Group has accomplished approximately one-third of its annual order target of $13.5 billion within the first month of 2024, according to the company's release.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai Group’s shipbuilding, secured new ship orders for 36 vessels valued at around $4.49 billion.

The recent contracts include the construction of two crude tankers with an Oceania-area shipping company and the upper module of an offshore platform with a Middle Eastern customer.

The orders comprise various vessel types, including LNG carriers, product tankers, LPG/ammonia carriers, tankers, a VLEC, and an offshore unit. HD KSOE's total orders so far represent 33.3% of its annual target.

The two crude tankers are part of a series of recent orders, with the first placed by Qatari LNG marine operator Nakilat.