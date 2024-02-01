2024 February 1 11:45

Valenciaport traffic down by 2.81% to 76,746,424 tonnes in 2023

Valenciaport closes the year half a point above the average results of the Spanish Port System with a decrease in traffic of 2.81%, according to the company's release.

The data of the Statistical Bulletin of the Port Authority of València (PAV) for 2023 put the total volume of management in the Valencian terminals during 2023 at 76,746,424 tonnes. Although this figure represents a decrease in traffic compared to 2022, the decline is below the average for Spanish ports, which is -3.3%.

In the last quarter of 2023 Valenciaport has managed to recover traffic figures – with growth of 8.6% in December, 19.31% in November and 6.99% in October (compared to the same months of 2022).

In December there was a growth in the number of containers of 13.13% (compared to the same month in 2022), in November it was 18.72% and in October it was 4.36%.

The balance for the year in goods vehicle traffic amounted to 643,000 vehicles, +6.6% more than the previous year. In terms of passengers, the APV increased by +13.4%, with 1.56 million passengers, of which 781,000 were cruise passengers (+25.4% increase).