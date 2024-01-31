2024 January 31 18:06

Hanna Stelzel appointed Director Containers at Port of Rotterdam Authority

As of 1 March, Hanna Stelzel will take on the role of Director Containers within the Commercial department of the Port of Rotterdam Authority and is responsible for all activities within the container chain at sea, in the port and in the hinterland, according to the company's release.

Stelzel is the successor to Hans Nagtegaal. Stelzel has a background in the German automotive industry, logistics and digitalisation. She has worked at the Port of Rotterdam Authority since 2018 and has held various positions in which she made many successful contributions with regard to improving efficiency in the supply chain. In her new role, Stelzel will focus on ensuring the efficient and sustainable handling of containers throughout the supply chain operating via Rotterdam.



