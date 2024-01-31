2024 January 31 14:23

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING completes delivery of the first LPG carrier

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. has delivered its first LPG carrier on January 31st. The LPG tanks were entirely manufactured in-house, and molding the tank head to the edge of the pressure tank was a significant challenge. Nevertheless, this task was successfully carried out using existing equipment, according to the company's release.

The LPG carrier installed with these tanks will retain the main dimensions of the standard 5,000m3 LPG carrier class. The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 5,000m3, a length of 99m, a breadth of 17.6m, and a depth of 8m. Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. of the TSUNEISHI GROUP provided the expertise of tank manufacturing and gas outfitting, such as the basic design, the detailed design for the gas tank and gas system, the assembly procedure, and the precision management method.

LPG carrier features a hull form that reduces propulsion resistance and the newest main engine technology to comply with the CO2 emission regulations of EEDI Phase 3. Equipped with SCR, this LPG carrier qualifies as an eco-ship with excellent propulsion and environmental performance that satisfies the requirements of the NOx Tier III regulations.



TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.