    Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt enters service with Russian Navy

    Official flag-raising ceremony on the Project 6677 second diesel-electric submarine took place at Admiralty Shipyards

    Photo credit: IAA PortNews correspondent
    An official ceremony of naval flag hoisting and commissioning into service was held on the new diesel-electric attack submarine Kronstadtat. The ceremony took place at Admiralty Shipyards (part of USC Group) January 31, 2024. The Project 677 (Lada-class) submarine was designed by Rubin Central Design Bureau (also a company of USC), the IAA PortNews correspondent reported from the ceremony.

    The Project 677 submarines belong to the fourth generation of non-nuclear submarines. The Lada-class series attack submarines are considered the most advanced and promising Russia’s non-nuclear submarines in terms of combat effectiveness and other tactical and technical characteristics. These warships are distinguished by a significant increase in detection range and ultra-low noise, which is significantly lower than that of previous diesel-electric submarines. This is facilitated by ship mechanisms with low vibration, developed specifically for this project by Russian enterprises.

    The Project 677 Lada diesel-electric submarines are designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, defense of naval bases, seashore and sea lanes, for conducting reconnaissance, as well as launch missile strikes against enemy coastal targets. The submarines are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, are characterized by a low noise level. Top submerged speed is 21 knots with depths exceeding 300 m. The class is designed for an endurance of 45 days with a complement of 35.
    Admiralty Shipyards JSC is the sole shipbuilder of this class warships.

    The keel-laying ceremony for diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt was held at Admiralty Shipyards in 2005. Construction was suspended and resumed in 2013. In September 2018, the submarine was launched. Shipbuilder’s sea trials of the Kronstadt began in December 2021. The deeply modernized Project 677 Lada-class submarine successfully passed all planned tests.

    B-585 Sankt Petersburg, the Lada-class series lead submarine entered service with the Navy’s Northern Fleet in September 2021. The B-586 Kronstadt submarine is the second vessel in the series. The third ship of the series, B-587 Velikiye Luki, was launched in December 2022, and during the shipyard’s sea trials in December 2023 it began high-speed and maneuvering tests. In June 2022, the enterprise laid down the Vologda and the Yaroslavl, fourth and fifth submarines of Project 677.

    Admiralty Shipyards and the Russian Ministry of Defense signed the state contract for the Lada-class series in June 2019 as part of the Army-2019 Forum.

    Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteiskie Verfi) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard workforce reaches 7,600. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for the Russian Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. On 5 November 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary. Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.

    Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of USC) is one of the world leaders in the design of nuclear and non-nuclear submarines and is the largest naval architecture and marine engineering firm in Russia. Throughout 123 years more than 1,000 submarines have been built to the projects developed at Rubin Central Design Bureau, including over 900 submarines for the Russian Navy. The company is also an expert in the design of ROUVs and equipment for offshore development projects.

