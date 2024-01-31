  The version for the print
  2024 January 31 10:42

    Port of Santos plans terminal expansion

    The President of the Santos Port Authority (APS) Anderson Pomini told Brazilian media that it is drawing new expansion plans to accelerate projects, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    The state-owned APS intends to launch two public-private partnerships (PPPs) by the end of 2024. One is for the deepening of the access channel and the other for a tunnel connecting the cities of Santos and Guarujá.

    The port is also studying the expansion of the terminals of Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP) and Santos Brasil by about 1.5 million TEU through contract addendum, without the need for a tender, he said.

    The Port Authority has officially ruled out the idea of a new mega container terminal.

    The deepening pf the port’s access channel-one main demand of port operators-to 17 metres from 14.5 metres would be done through a PPP.

    The port authority is planning a new route to expand the port’s container terminals. Instead of a new 2.3 million TEU-mega container terminal, the Port Authority is proposing to expand the terminals of BTP, a Maersk and MSC joint venture and Santos Brasil, annexing adjacent areas, which would be done by means of a contract addendum, without the need for a tender, Pomini said. Together, the two expansions would add 1.5 million teu of capacity per year.

    Port operators’ sources say that there is interest in expanding capacity, but everything depends on the terms of the counterparts.

