2024 January 30 12:47

TMC selected by Yinson Production for supply of marine compressed air system to Agogo FPSO

Yinson Production has appointed TMC Compressors to supply a large marine compressed air system to its Agogo FPSO, according to the company's release.

TMC will provide a large-capacity marine compressed air system including compressors for control and service air on board the Agogo FPSO.



TMC will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe and deliver it to Yinson Production’s chosen conversion yard. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

TMC’s marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use. The compressors have been developed to allow the vessel crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves. They are renowned for operational reliability and low energy consumption.



The Agogo FPSO will be operated in the West Hub field of Block 15/06 offshore Angola. The Block is operated by Azule Energy, Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, and a 50/50 joint venture between BP p.l.c. and Eni S.p.A.

TMC Compressors is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.