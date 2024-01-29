2024 January 29 17:46

Ghanaian president commissions Chinese-built oil refinery

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday commissioned the completion of the first phase of a Chinese-built oil refinery in Tema, a port city in southern Ghana, according to Xinhua.

The Sentuo Oil Refinery, which was built by a private Chinese company, is expected to provide thousands of jobs after the two-phased project is completed.

Addressing the gathering, Akufo-Addo said the authorization of the refinery to be set up in the country represented Ghana's quest to secure its energy future.



According to Xu Ningquan, executive chairman of China's Sentuo Group, the two-phased construction is expected to be completed by 2025 and will play an important role in Ghana's energy supply.