    Port of Rotterdam opens charging station for electric trucks

    Together with Truckparkings Rotterdam Exploitatie (TRE), the Port of Rotterdam Authority opened the first charging station for electric trucks in the port. As many as eight electric trucks can now charge simultaneously at the Bodaanweg truck park in the Waalhaven, according to the company's release.

    Making road transport more sustainable is an important step towards CO2 neutral freight transport and contributes to a cleaner living environment. Research shows that around 70% of container trips by road remain within the region. Electric trucks are ideally suited to make trips over these relatively short distances more sustainable.

    TRE has therefore worked with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to install the first five charging points in the truck park, which can accommodate a total of eight electric trucks. The truck parks are designed to be safe and comfortable and there is 24/7 surveillance of parking and charging bays. Reservations are not yet necessary for charging, so e-trucks can report directly via the intercom at the entry point. E-trucks do not pay a parking fee but may use all the facilities of the secure truck park.

    The project in the Waalhaven was realised in cooperation with ABB E-mobility, Batenburg Techniek, KWS Infra, Stedin and VARO Energy, which manages the charging infrastructure for TRE. Additionally, the initiative is part of the Rijkswaterstaat Living Labs Heavy Duty Charging Stations programme.

    A January 2022 TNO study commissioned by the Port of Rotterdam Authority shows that around 2,000 electric trucks can be expected in the port area by 2030. This will require about 50 charging points.

    Companies like Innocent Drinks and Den Hartogh already put the first 50-tonne electric trucks into service in Rotterdam in 2021. In 2022, DFDS placed an order for more than 125 e-trucks in Europe, some of which will also be deployed in Rotterdam. Besides electrification, hydrogen will also play a role in sustainable transport.

