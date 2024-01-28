  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 January 28 16:51

    Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming to order up to 21 new containers from CSBC Corporation, Taiwan

    Taiwanese shipping companies Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming Marine Corp. are preparing to place orders for methanol dual-fuel-powered feeder container ships with CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, for six and 15 ships, respectively, iMarine reported citing industry sources.

    The above orders are currently in the negotiation stage, and further details such as the specifications of the ships have not yet been disclosed, but it is reported that the two owners will order 1,800 TEU Bangkok Max container ships or 2,900 TEU feeder container ships. Regarding fuel selection, both favor methanol fuel. At present, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan has already prepared for these two types of container ship design, the shipyard has built 10 2900TEU container ships for Evergreen Marine, iMarine reported.

    As the contract has not yet been formally signed, the delivery schedule of this series of new ships has not yet been clarified. At present, most of the Asian shipyards are tightening their ship slots and the delivery schedule has been scheduled 2 to 3 years later, but CSBC Corporation, Taiwan can achieve the earliest delivery date of 2025 based on sufficient ship slots.

    Shipping analyst Alphaliner pointed out in its recent weekly report, in the past few years in the container ship “order wave”, due to the inability to compete with the mainland Chinese shipyards and South Korean shipyards offer, TCSBC Corporation, Taiwan did not achieve a real profit.

    Notably, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan has already announced earlier this month (January 5) that the company’s board of directors has resolved to raise about NT$2 billion (about RMB 460 million) in a directed offering of private placement of common shares for the purpose of replenishing working capital. According to Taiwanese media reports at the time, the fund-raising will be used to expand its merchant shipbuilding and other businesses, aiming to secure an order for four tankers from an Asian shipowner, as well as an order for the aforementioned 21 methanol dual-fuel-powered feeder container ships.

    It is reported that before 2015, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan was profitable continuously that mainly comes from the merchant marine business. Later, due to a variety of factors, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan lost its competitiveness in the commercial ship market.

    After nearly 3 to 5 years of transformation and adjustment, CSBC Corporation, Taiwan has been concentrated in the construction of merchant ships, offshore wind power, petrochemical construction, defense equipment, “national shipbuilding” and other areas. However, in terms of merchant ships, Taiwan’s 3 major shipping companies have turned to Japan, South Korea, China and other places.

    It is understood that the Taiwan government is ready to launch industrial support policies to help CSBC Corporation, Taiwan win orders. The report said CSBC Corporation, Taiwan expects to take orders if the gross margin can exceed 2 percent.

    Among them, 24 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel powered containerships ordered by Evergreen Marine were contracted by South Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries and Nippon Shipbuilding (Imabari Shipbuilding and Nippon Shipbuilding’s joint venture shipyard, Nihon Shipyard) for 16 and 8 vessels respectively. Yang Ming Marine’s five LNG dual-fuel 15,000 TEU class containerships were taken over by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled to be delivered sequentially starting in 2026.

    If the new shipbuilding plans of Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming are realized, it will have a positive impact on the “recovery” of CSBC Corporation, Taiwan’s international merchant marine sector.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 January 28

16:51 Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming to order up to 21 new containers from CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
14:08 Navig8 takes delivery of the first of six Eco-friendly newbuild MR IMO 2 vessels
13:46 Baleària to deploy 'Eco-Efficient' ship on newly announced Dominican Republic - Puerto Rico route
11:57 Real-world methane emissions from LNG-fueled ships are higher than current regulations assume, new study finds
10:21 CMA CGM launching four rail services in northern China

2024 January 27

16:31 Korean shipbuilders sweep orders for VLACs
15:38 Equinor to take full ownership in Empire Wind through a swap transaction with bp in the US
14:22 Tankers face million-dollar detour around Cape of Good Hope
13:09 Baltic Workboats AS inks a contract for an innovative multipurpose vessel
11:17 Execution of put option in minority shares of Coey- and Cooper Viking
09:51 Hafnia links up with major trader Mercuria to form new panamax tanker pool

2024 January 26

18:56 PortNews’ top headlines, Jan 22-26
18:07 Government gives green light for three Ports of Stockholm EU grant applications
17:44 Brazil offers $1.3 bln in subsidies for shipbuilding sector
17:12 The weekly transit through the Suez Canal down by 42% over the last two months
16:44 Panama Canal appoints first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer
16:12 Hudong-Zhonghua launches 14,000 cbm China-made LNG bunkering ship
15:42 Tokyo Gas forms JV to develop an FSRU and 1.5 GW LNG-to-power project in Vietnam
15:22 Dubai energy trader BGN orders the construction of two VLGCs at Hyundai Heavy Industries
14:40 Maersk names first vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Ane Maersk”
14:22 ESL Shipping commits to set science-based targets for GHG emissions reductions
13:42 Jan De Nul and ABC Engines sign agreement for methanol marine engines for cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin
13:12 SEACOR Marine announces upgrade of four PSVs with Kongsberg Maritime energy storage systems
12:42 The number of sea and river vessels calling at the port of Rotterdam down in 2023
12:12 Mabanaft and TUI Cruises sign MoU for the supply of methanol
11:40 Incat Crowther to design new passenger ferry for Florida National Park service
11:20 Ocean Infinity takes delivery of eighth and final ammonia-ready Armada vessel
10:42 Crowley accepts delivery of the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S.
10:20 Bunker sales at the Port of Rotterdam down by 8.3% in Q4 2023
10:09 Port of New Orleans announces $226 mln grant award for the Louisiana International Terminal Project
09:53 Tidal Transit starts works on ‘world’s first’ retrofit E-CTV
09:31 RCL announces the acquisition of four new build 4,400 TEUs vessels

2024 January 25

18:04 Princess Cruises, Fincantieri mutually agree to postpone Sun Princess delivery
17:55 Diana Shipping announces expansion of JV for offshore wind service vessels
16:25 Jan De Nul signs Orsted’s Hornsea 3 export cable contract
15:37 Tankers’ freight rates skyrocket amid the Middle East crisis
15:03 Vroon expands its fleet
14:17 Russia set to boost LNG exports this year by 14% to 38 million tonnes, official says
14:13 AD Ports Group’s Maqta Gateway and Aqaba Development Corporation sign shareholders’ agreement to digitalise Jordan’s maritime sector through Maqta Ayla
13:41 European Energy enters 50-year land lease agreement with Port of Victoria in Texas
13:28 Second cargo of Russian humanitarian food aid delivered to the Port of Mogadishu in Somalia
13:09 GTT signs two new Technical Services Agreements with JOVO
12:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2024
12:31 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Thales cooperate in frigate modernization program
11:48 Seaside LNG announces first delivery to Carnival Jubilee cruise ship
11:29 Wartsila extends an agreement with Carnival Corporation
10:49 The Gas Vitality LNG bunker vessel completes her 100th LNG bunker operation in Marseille
10:24 South Korean HSHI wins Qatar LNG/LPG shipbuilding order

2024 January 24

18:07 Tsakos starts investing in dual-fuel LNG tankers
17:40 ABB to acquire weather routing business to expand marine software portfolio
17:26 Ulstein Verft announces first steel cutting for Nexans’ next CLV
16:55 Bulker in danger of sinking after Yangtze River collision
16:35 Suez Canal Authority emphasizes the readiness to handle breakdowns and emergencies that Canal-transiting vessels may encounter
16:08 Qingdao Beihai hands over final LNG-powered bulker to H-Line
15:46 GE and IHI sign MoU to develop gas turbines that can operate on 100% ammonia
14:02 Seatrium secures S$400 mln Green Loan from UOB for eco-projects
13:44 First of twelve 13,000 TEU LNG-ready boxships joins HMM
11:20 TEN announces the sale of a 2005-built Suezmax tanker and completion of the first phase of is dual-fuel renewal program
10:52 Stena Oil to operate Frederikshavn bunker terminal
10:31 The CMA CGM’s first LNG-powered containership to call West African ports
10:12 BARTech and CMET partner to build WindWings
09:47 HD KSOE takes order for 3 VLACs from Latin America

2024 January 23

18:07 WinGD X-DF advances underpin QatarEnergy phase two success
17:25 Maersk to divert ME2 service
17:17 Gas and Heat and RINA to cooperate on ammonia fuelled bunker vessel
16:47 Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas join Masdar and INPEX in a feasibility study to produce e-methane in Abu Dhabi, UAE
16:05 Russian seaports: 2023 performance statistics
15:53 SFL’s 3rd LNG-powered car carrier delivered
15:23 Empire Wind 2 offshore wind project announces reset
14:43 ONE revamps its Adriatic Feeder Service