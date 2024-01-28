2024 January 28 10:21

CMA CGM launching four rail services in northern China

CMA CGM China says it has introduced four new rail services in northern China increasing intermodal connections.



The four services, linking China’s inland cities to north coastal ports, are:

Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province – Dalian port

Changchun, Jilin province – Dalian port

Yinchuan, Ningxia province – Tianjin port

Caoxian , Shandong province – Qingdao port



Including these four new services, CMA CGM has 14 railway corridors covering nine provinces and one cross border railway service to Outer Mongolia. Its railway network are linked with 50 maritime services in north China and provide customers with a global coverage.



CMA CGM also has a network of 18 barge corridors in north China covering Liaoning province, Shandong province and Hebei Province, with the average barge transit of 2-3 days.