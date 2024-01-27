2024 January 27 13:09

Baltic Workboats AS inks a contract for an innovative multipurpose vessel

A new multipurpose vessel was ordered by Estonian State Fleet



Last week Baltic Workboats AS signed a contract for the design and construction of a new multipurpose vessel with the Estonian State Fleet. The vessel will be powered by biomethane and electricity to guarantee ecological sustainability and will be completed in 2026. The new workboat will enhance the capacity for regular buoy tender works, maintenance of waterways, scientific research, pollution monitoring and response and search and rescue missions in Estonian waters, the shipbuilder said.



“We are very pleased that Estonia’s first large workboat operating on alternative fuel will be completed right here in Estonia, on the island of Saaremaa,” commented Andres Laasma, Director General of the State Fleet, on the contract. “The long-term experience and internationally recognized expertise in the construction of various workboats of the Baltic Workboats gives us comprehensive confidence that the vessel will be built according to the highest quality requirements and exactly as needed considering the specifics of Estonian waters,” Laasma added.



The length of the new workboat will be about 40 meters, the width will be about 10 meters and the maximum speed will be up to 12 knots. Exact parameters of the workboat will be determined during the detail design process. The multipurpose vessel will be Estonia’s first 100% alternatively fuelled workboat that will use sustainable biomethane as the main fuel, thanks to which it will be possible to minimize the ship’s CO2 emissions. In addition, the ship will be equipped with a battery bank that allows the operation of the ship also in 100% electric mode with zero emissions.



According to Margus Vanaselja, Chairman of the Management Board of Baltic Workboats, state orders are a prime example of how the public sector and companies can work together to develop the Estonian economy. “When it comes to domestic orders, we perceive the trust of the state and feel a special responsibility. The multipurpose workboat, developed especially for Estonia and based on green technologies, will later become a reference product for export markets,” Margus Vanaselja said.



Baltic Workboats has long-term experience in the construction of research vessels and special purpose vessels. A total of 17 vessels were completed in 2023 and they went to Oman, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Belgium, Bangladesh and Bulgaria. Over the entire 24 years of operation of Baltic Workboats more than 230 workboats of various sizes and functionalities have been built and delivered to customers all over world.



The value of the contract for the design and construction of a multipurpose vessel is 22 million Euros. The project has been funded by NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s recovery instrument, and national state budget.