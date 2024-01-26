2024 January 26 10:42

Crowley accepts delivery of the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S.

Crowley has accepted delivery of eWolf, the first all-electric, ship assist harbor tugboat in the U.S., according to the company's release. The tugboat, which was designed by Crowley’s engineering services team, will operate with zero emissions while providing the complete performance capabilities of a traditional tug.

The tug, constructed by Master Boat Builders at its shipyard in Coden, Alabama, will generate 178 tons less of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 2.5 tons less of diesel particulate matter and 3,100 metric tons less of carbon dioxide (CO2) over the first 10 years of its operations – the equivalent of removing 350,000 gallons of gas from use, according to EPA calculations. The vessel uses ABB’s innovative, integrated electrical propulsion system.



After transport and final demonstration trials, the 82-foot harbor tug will operate at the Port of San Diego upon completion of Crowley’s microgrid shoreside charging station. Harbor operations are expected to begin in spring 2024. The project partners include the Port, San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Maritime Administration.