2024 January 26 09:53

Tidal Transit starts works on ‘world’s first’ retrofit E-CTV

Tidal Transit, a supplier of purpose-design crew transfer vessels for the offshore wind industry, has begun the design and engineering phase of a project to deliver what is said to be the world’s first retrofit electric crew transfer vessel (E-CTV), according to the company's release.

Over the next 15 months, Tidal Transit will retrofit a diesel-powered Mercurio 20-meter vessel, Ginny Louise, with over two megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery capacity, electric motors and propulsion pods.

The finished product, e-Ginny, will not only be 100% zero emissions in operation, but also boast increased maneuverability while being near-silent for passengers and passers-by, according to the company.

As existing shoreside charging capabilities are severely limited, the project will expand vessel charging infrastructure by installing both an onshore and offshore-capable charging stations.

The onshore bit will come from Artemis Technologies, while an offshore wind turbine based-charger will be supplied by MJR Power & Automation to allow for direct E-CTV charging on location, increasing the time and range that electric vessels can stay in operation without returning to port.

Using offshore charger technology, e-Ginny E-CTV will be able to service wind farms within 20 miles off shore by plugging directly into a wind turbine, Tidal Transit said. Upon completion of the modifications, the E-CTV will be begin service on a UK windfarm for a period of three years.



The e-Ginny project is being undertaken in partnership with Goodchild Marine Services, Artemis Technologies and MJR Power & Automation.

Key equipment suppliers also include Volvo Penta, Danfoss and the battery system from Corvus Energy.

The project is supported with $8 million (£6.3 million) funding from the Zero Emissions Vessel and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, as part of Innovate UK and the Department of Transport’s strategic plan to develop, deploy and operate clean maritime solutions.