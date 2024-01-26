2024 January 26 09:31

RCL announces the acquisition of four new build 4,400 TEUs vessels

Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited has entered into a firm order with a reputable shipyard for the construction of four new vessels, each with a capacity of 4,400 TEUs, according to the company's release. The total investment for this order is at a level in excess of USD 220 million, equivalent to approximately THB 7,800 million based on the current exchange rate. The first vessel is scheduled for the beginning of 2027.

These vessels support RCL's future business expansion and simultaneously modernize the fleet. With the cutting-edge design focused on efficiency and sustainability with a remarkable reduction in fuel consumption can be achieved, outperforming others by 30-40%. They will be capable to utilize port/shore power, contributing to a reduction in emissions during port operations and been designed to support alternative fuels and green power sources in the future after modifications.

This achievement underscores RCL's dedication to not only environmental responsibility but also compliance with emerging regulations, marking a positive step towards greener maritime shipping practices. RCL upholds its commitment to ensure operational efficiency and foster sustained growth, all in the best interest of its stakeholders.



Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier Owned Containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 41 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 11,714 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 138.559 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 77 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.