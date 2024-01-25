2024 January 25 17:55

Diana Shipping announces expansion of JV for offshore wind service vessels

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its previously announced joint venture with Blue Star Group GmbH & Cie. KG, SeaRenergy Offshore Holding GmbH and SeraVerse GmbH to purchase offshore wind service vessels has excercised its option to acquire two additional newbuilding CSOVs from VARD. Following the completion of the acquisition of the two additional CSOVs, the Windward Offshore will have contracts to acquire four CSOVs, with deliveries scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 40 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.59 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels.