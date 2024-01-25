2024 January 25 10:24

South Korean HSHI wins Qatar LNG/LPG shipbuilding order

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) will build two LNG carriers and four very large LPG/ammonia gas carriers for Qatari maritime transport firm Nakilat, a Qatar-based energy shipping company.

The LNG carriers have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each and the very large LPG/ammonia gas carriers, with a substantial cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic meters.

The vessels are set to be delivered between 2026 and 2027, Nakilat said.

Upon delivery, Nakilat's LNG fleet will expand to 71 vessels, and the LPG fleet will grow to eight vessels.