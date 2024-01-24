2024 January 24 17:26

Ulstein Verft announces first steel cutting for Nexans’ next CLV

On 19 January 2024, on the day four months after signing the shipbuilding contract, Nexans Marine Operations AS and Ulstein Verft could celebrate the start of the construction of Nexans’ next cable laying vessel, according to the company's release. Attending the steel cutting ceremony at the Crist hull yard were representatives from Nexans, Ulstein Verft, DNV and Crist.



Knut Flage, technical manager in Nexans' shipbuilding project, had the honour of starting the steel cutting machine.

Ulstein Verft is responsible for the vessel's construction and the preparation of her topside equipment.

The new build is Ulstein Verft's yard number 317, and an updated version of Nexans' flagship, the Nexans Aurora, a 2021 delivery.

The cutting-edge cable-laying vessel has a length of 149.9m and a beam of 31m. She accommodates a crew of 90. This vessel is equipped with three turntables; she carries a split turntable on deck with a capacity for up to 10,000t of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500t cable capacity, and a basket below deck for fibre optic cables holding 450t; totally close to 14,000t cable loading capacity.

The vessel is specially designed by Skipsteknisk to carry out the transport and lay of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles, as well as recovery and repair. She is capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously. The vessel can perform effectively even in challenging weather conditions and boasts exceptional manoeuvrability and station-keeping capabilities.