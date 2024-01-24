2024 January 24 11:20

TEN announces the sale of a 2005-built Suezmax tanker and completion of the first phase of is dual-fuel renewal program

TEN, Ltd (TEN) announces the sale of the 2005-built suezmax tanker Eurochampion 2004 and the concurrent delivery of two LNG powered aframax tankers, the Chios DF and the Ithaki DF, the last remaining vessels in a series of four high-spec eco-designed tankers built against long-term employment to a major oil concern, according to the company's release.

The Eurochampion 2004 which was debt free, will contribute approximately $40 million to the company’s cash balances with management in continuous discussions for further such sales in the near future.



TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels, including two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.2 million dwt.