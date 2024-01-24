2024 January 24 10:52

Stena Oil to operate Frederikshavn bunker terminal

Control of an oil and bunkering terminal at the Danish port of Frederikshavn has been transferred from the port to Swedish firm Stena Oil, the company has said.



As part of the handover, Stena Oil said that it will deploy a newly built bunker tanker at the terminal in the first quarter of this year. The vessel will be able to handle various types of fuels, including biofuels and methanol, it added.



The terminal has a capacity of 75,000 cubic meters and one of its main customers for bunkers will Stena Line. The facility is to be managed by Stena Terminals, a subsidiary of Stena Oil.