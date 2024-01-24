2024 January 24 09:47

HD KSOE takes order for 3 VLACs from Latin America

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), an intermediate holding company of HD Hyundai Shipbuilding, recently announced that it has signed a contract on the construction of three very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) with a shipping company in Latin America, according to BusinessKorea.

The total order value is 491.1 billion won (US$367.4 million). The vessels will be built by HD HHI in Ulsan and delivered to the client by June 2028.

HD KSOE has signed a total of 32 vessels and US$3 billion in orders this year, marking 22 percent of its order intake target of US$13.5 billion. Of these, 11 are VLACs.

Ammonia is a next-generation eco-friendly fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when burned. Demand for ships capable of carrying it is on the uptick.