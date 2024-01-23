2024 January 23 14:13

Asyad Ports inaugurates its container terminal at Duqm

Asyad Group kicked off operations at Asyad Container Terminal – Duqm that will be managed and operated by the group’s ports and terminals arm, Asyad Ports, according to the company's release.

Asyad Container Terminal is also set to promote Port of Duqm and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm as a global container handling destination and a center for integrated logistics. This expansion is aligned with Asyad’s established strategy to increase the competitiveness of its services and the throughput of its ports.

In terms of technical capabilities, Asyad Container Terminal is equipped with four remotely operated 65-ton twin lift STS cranes and twelve 50-ton RTG cranes. In addition to their 71-meter outreach and 18-meter backreach, the cranes have been fitted with a host of fifth-gen technologies, optic fiber data transfer systems for remote operation and smart driving systems. Additionally, the terminal boasts a cutting-edge yard control system and an automatic landing system, all designed to improve overall handling and productivity. The terminal also consists of three berths capable of berthing and handling three ships at a time, with a quay length of over 1,000 meters, and a yard storage capacity of 26,000 TEU and over 600 reefer containers.

To test the terminal’s readiness in the pilot stage, the loads of two very large container ships inbound from Asia and Europe were reshipped on different lines. All berthing and handling operations were completed smoothly, a testament to the terminal’s readiness and technical ability to accommodate ships of all sizes and purposes and meet the growing local, regional, and global import and export demand.

Aligned with Asyad Group’s strategy, operating the container terminal is yet another step to enhance integration across logistics solutions and keep pace with the rapidly evolving trade and economic landscapes in Oman, while catering for the growing maritime traffic and FDI flows. This engagement also aims to support several projects related to food security, green hydrogen, oil and gas, which ultimately supports local players and SMEs operating in different facets of logistics, from land transport and storage to other container-related activities.



