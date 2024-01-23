2024 January 23 11:52

Singapore Registry of Ships crossed 100 mln gross tonnage

The Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) surpassed the 100 million gross tonnage (GT) milestone, with the registration of AET’s Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Eagle Veracruz, on 23 January 2024.

Administered by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the SRS is one of the world’s top-quality ship registries.

Established in 1966, the SRS oversees Singapore-flagged ships and ensuring that they comply with the relevant International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions to enhance the safety, efficiency and environmental protection of international shipping. Administering about 4,000 vessels aggregating over 100 million gross tonnage, the SRS is among the world’s largest ship registries with one of the youngest quality fleets.

Eagle Veracruz, is a dual-fuelled liquefied natural gas VLCC named after the Mexican State of Veracruz where one of the oldest ports in Mexico is located, exceeding 330 metres in length with a volume of more than 156,000 GT. The vessel is equipped with several energy-efficient design features and technology, which reduces fuel consumption. These includes an optimised hull form which helps reduce drag in water, enhanced rudder design which improves stability and manoeuvrability, and wake duct which improves propeller efficiency. The main engine, built on a modular concept, allow for future retrofit options to potentially run on low- and zero- carbon fuels.

The total tonnage of ships under the SRS reached 99.6 million GT by end 2023. 22 newly Singapore-registered ships have received Green Ship Certificates under the Green Ship Programme in 2023, and MPA expects more such greener ships to use Singapore as their flag of choice in the coming years.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).