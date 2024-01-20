2024 January 20 15:17

Wallem Group to provide commercial management services to Chinese automaker BYD

The PCTC vessel set sail from Yantai and Xiaomo ports in China, marking the first addition to BYD’s ‘sea fleet’



Wallem Group says it will partner with Chinese automaker BYD by providing commercial services for its first fully chartered PCTC vessel, MV BYD Explorer No. 1. The vessel has completed its first loading operations and is on its inaugural voyage to Europe.



Wallem Group is providing BYD with day-to-day support on vessel operations including cargo stowage, route and bunker planning, and is liaising between the vessel, owner, and charterer. In addition, Wallem Group is working closely with BYD to explore possibilities to support the group on all other maritime functions such as cargo bookings and vessel performance management.



The PCTC vessel set sail from Yantai and Xiaomo ports in China, marking the first addition to BYD’s ‘sea fleet’. Utilising LNG as the primary fuel for its main engine and generators, the vessel boasts environmentally friendly features, significantly reducing carbon, nitrogen, and sulphur oxides emissions.



Anurag Mathur, Managing Director, Commercial Services, Wallem Group said, "We are proud to partner with BYD in providing commercial services for its inaugural vessel. Wallem’s Commercial Services aims to add efficiency not only to vessel performance but also to the charterer’s port, bunkering and cargo operations. We are also pleased to collaborate with a partner who holds sustainability at the heart of their business."