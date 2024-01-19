2024 January 19 17:54

Shanghai’s first 2+18 power exchange container ship project started

On January 18th, the first batch of inland waterway pure electricity zero-carbon container ship project in Shanghai was officially signed.

According to Imarine, it is understood that the first batch of 2+18 zero-carbon pure electric ships are 120TEU power exchange container ship pilot ship type, which will be opreated in Huangpu River zero-carbon green logistics routes after completion. The project is jointly developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), COSCO Shipping Group, SIPG, SAIC, and Tsingshan Holding Group. The total investment for the ships and batteries is expected to exceed RMB 1 billion.

With an overall length of about 80 meters, a beam of 12.6 meters and a depth of 4.1 meters, the container ship adopts an open hatchless design and can carry 10 rows, 4 columns and 3 tiers of standard containers.

Powered by lithium batteries as the main power source, the container ship is equipped with four mobile containerized power battery units, S-CUBE, on the transom main deck, and two thrusters, which enable zero emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, hazardous particulate matter, and carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, the container ship is also equipped with the newly-developed power exchange pure electric DC integrated electric propulsion system of CSSC 704 Research Institute, with three containerized power supplies, with two modes of charging and exchanging, adapting to the use of different terminal supporting conditions, and a single charging and exchanging can achieve a range of 360 kilometers.

In addition, it will carry a new generation of integrated intelligent control system, which can realize more reliable voyage, more comfortable driving control, more intelligent operation and maintenance, and achieve “zero emission, zero pollution and low noise”.