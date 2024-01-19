2024 January 19 16:15

DNV inks JDP to explore CCS for SDTR Marine’s Kamsarmax

DNV has entered into a Joint Development Project (JDP) with Singapore-based shipping company SDTR Marine to cooperate on a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) feasibility study for the latter’s 85,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

As part of the JDP, DNV and SDTR Marine will collaborate on a techno-economic analysis of CCS implementation aboard the bulk carriers. Utilizing DNV's FuelPath, the study aims to evaluate the economic viability of different fuel and technology approaches under various fuel and CO2 price scenarios. The model takes into account future decarbonization mandates and SDTR Marine's ambitious emission targets, in alignment with the ship owner’s drive to improve energy efficiency and contribute towards decarbonizing shipping.



CCS has gained increasing attention as the industry actively seeks innovative solutions to curb its carbon footprint. In 2023, DNV entered into a similar cooperation to explore the feasibility of CCS for a containership and Kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuild.