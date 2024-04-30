2024 April 30 13:42

Allseas T&I contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm

Allseas says it has been contracted for the transport and installation (T&I) of two major substations (so called OSS) for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, developed by transmission operator 50Hertz.



Located 15 kilometres off the German coast near the Darß peninsula, and with a production capacity of 900 MW, Gennaker will be the largest and most powerful offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to date.



Awarded by the Dutch-Belgian HSI consortium – HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders and Iv – the contract is for the Gennaker West (OSS-DarB) and East(OSS-Zingst) converter platforms, including supporting suction buckets jackets. The HSI Joint Venture is responsible for delivering the two platforms.



Allseas will deploy its heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the project, utilising the vessel’s unique transport and lift capability to install the suction buckets jackets and the 61-metre-long, 34-metre-wide topsides in one offshore campaign. This reduces operations offshore, making the installations safer and faster.



This latest award further enhances Allseas’ offshore wind installation credentials, and the key role Pioneering Spirit is set to play delivering critical assets for offshore energy and wind developments across Europe.