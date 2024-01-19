2024 January 19 15:42

Flex LNG announces charter extensions

Flex LNG Ltd. has received notice that the charterer of Flex Resolute, a super major, has exercised its first extension option, according to the company's release. Flex Resolute was fixed on a three-year Time Charter on November 1, 2021, with commencement of the Time Charter in January 2022. Under the Time Charter, the charterer had options to extend the period by up to four additional years in two-year periods.

Following this option declaration, Flex Resolute is on a fixed hire contract until at least first quarter of 2027. The charterer will then have a final option to extend the Time Charter by another two years until 2029.

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas.