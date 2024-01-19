2024 January 19 11:13

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, NAPA and Cadmatic join forces to develop digital shipyard

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipyard, has announced a joint development project (JDP) with NAPA and Cadmatic, two leading providers of smart 3D maritime design, engineering and information management software, to accelerate the digital transformation of the shipbuilding industry, according to the company's release.

The joint project will develop a next-generation ship design and information management solution, which will also embed a product lifecycle management (PLM) system. The partnership will harness advanced 3D models and the latest developments in information management technology to create intelligent solutions to support the entire ship building process.

This will help HD Hyundai Heavy Industries implement its vision of a “digital shipyard”, where smart data and digital twins support the optimization of the design process from the early stages to construction and production, and then provide a valuable source of information throughout the ship’s lifetime at sea.

The new partnership aims to deliver high shipbuilding efficiency including shorter time schedules, lower costs, and higher quality in large and more complex shipbuilding projects via digitalization and a seamlessly integrated solution. The platform will enhance the collaboration of different shipyard departments and significantly improve information accessibility between the hundreds – if not thousands – of people involved in the ship design and building process. The goal is to optimize processes and enable error-free design for production and safe operation.

By digitalizing and optimizing the ship design and construction processes, the project will also help HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to respond to growing demand by shipowners for innovative energy-efficient designs that will support their decarbonization transition, and enhance its capability to deliver next-generation vessels, including alternative fuels or vessels equipped with new technologies such as batteries or wind propulsion.

Under the agreement, NAPA and Cadmatic will combine their extensive shipbuilding expertise in naval architecture, initial, detail and production design, as well as modern 3D-based collaboration and information management, including product lifecycle management (PLM). The technological strengths of the two software providers will be combined with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ experience as the world’s largest shipyard, having delivered over 2,300 ships to over 300 shipowners in its 51 years of existence.