2024 January 18 17:29

Peninsula completes LNG bunker operation in port of Cadiz

Peninsula's 12,500-cbm LNG supply vessel, Levante LNG, delivered the LNG stem to the LNG-powered cruise ship, MSC Euribia on Wednesday. Said the company.

The LNG bunker barge arrived in Gibraltar in September last year. It operates around the ports in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Western Mediterranean region.

Peninsula already supplies conventional bunker fuels around Gibraltar, as well as in other global locations.